Alamo Drafthouse gives patrons option to donate to immigrant legal services

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo Drafthouse on Tuesday announced that moviegoers will have the option to donate to a nonprofit when they purchase movie tickets online.

The Austin-based theater chain selected Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, the state's largest immigration legal services provider, as the beneficiary for the month of July. The charities will change month to month.

Moviegoers will have the option to donate $1, $3 or $5 with every ticket purchase made on AlamoDrafthouse.com and the Alamo Drafthouse mobile app. In addition to creating an outlet to donate, the theater chain is matching donations up to a certain amount.

According to the RAICES website, the group closed 51,000 cases at no cost to clients in 2017.

