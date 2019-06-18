Alamo Heights students to launch 20-foot rocket in New Mexico

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo Heights High School students are heading to New Mexico to launch a 20-foot rocket carrying penicillium.

Students put penicillium in the rocket to research if radiation has an effect on killing bacteria.

The four-year project began with students learning physics of rockets and then spent a year putting the rocket together.

Aerospace engineering teacher Colin Lang said his goal was not only to build the rocket, but to inspire students to pursue engineering.

