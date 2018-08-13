Alamodome general manager abruptly resigns, effective immediately

SAN ANTONIO - The general manager of the Alamodome abruptly submitted his resignation Monday, effective immediately, city officials confirmed.

Nicholas Langella tendered his resignation from the city of San Antonio after five years of serving as the general manager of the Alamodome.

Langella's post will be temporarily filled by Stephen Zito, as the Convention and Sports Facilities Department conducts a national search for a permanent general manager.

Langella, according to records from the Texas Tribune, was hired January 2013. Financial data on the Texas Tribune's site shows Langella made $135,820 annually as general manager.

Under Langella, the city hosted the NCAA Final Four and was granted another chance to host the Final Four in 2025.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.