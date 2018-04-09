Alaskan husky stolen, returned to SA Humane Society has been adopted

SAN ANTONIO - The 9-month-old Alaskan husky that was stolen from the San Antonio Humane Society over the weekend and then returned now has a forever home after getting adopted Monday.

A post on the San Antonio Humane Society's Facebook page shows the handsome pup with Sal, the man who adopted him, saying "it was love at first sight."

On Saturday, surveillance cameras caught a couple walking off with the dog after asking to see him. After the theft was reported on the news and shared on social media, the couple returned Hedge-Hog on Sunday.

Hedge-Hog now has his forever home but there are plenty of other animals available for adoption through the San Antonio Humane Society, Animal Care Services or other rescue organizations.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.