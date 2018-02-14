Alcohol cause of Texas State fraternity pledge's death, autopsy report shows

SAN MARCOS, Texas - An autopsy report released by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed alcohol is to blame in the death of Texas State University student and fraternity pledge Matthew Ellis.

According to the report, Ellis's blood alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit at .38.

Ellis, who was a 20-year-old pledge with the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, was found dead in an off-campus apartment complex in November after having attended a fraternity event the night before.

Ellis' death led to the suspension of all Greek activities on campus until a full review into his death is completed.

