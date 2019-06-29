Judson ISD employees to get raises

Shutterstock/CNN

SAN ANTONIO - The Judson Independent School District board of trustees on Thursday joined other school districts across the state in approving pay raises for its employees.

According to a news release from the district, the board approved a $258 million budget for the 2019-20 school year, which includes the following pay raises for faculty and staff:

Teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors with one to five years' experience will receive a pay increase of $1,630.

Auxiliary staff will see an increase of 2.75%, while child nutrition employees will get 3% more based on the midpoint of the pay grade.

Bus drivers should expect an increase of $1 an hour.

Administrative staff are to receive a 1.5% increase in pay based on the midpoint of the pay grade.

Teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors with six or more years' experience will receive a retention incentive amount in December that will be evenly distributed from an amount not to exceed $500,000.

The board also approved a $1,000 retention incentive for teachers and a $500 bonus for instructional paraprofessionals at the following campuses: Candlewood Elementary School, Masters Elementary School, Woodlake Elementary School, Hopkins Elementary School, Park Village Elementary School, Paschall Elementary School, Escondido Elementary School, Metzger Middle School and Kirby Middle School. The bonus will be paid out in September of 2020.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.