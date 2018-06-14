All San Antonio city pools open to public for swim season starting Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening all of the city's public pools for the summer season on Saturday.
If you can't wait for Saturday, there are currently four pools already open for swimming, including:
Heritage
1423 Ellison Dr.
Lady Bird Johnson
10700 Nacogdoches
Southside Lions
3100 Hiawatha
Woodlawn
221 Alexander Ave.
Pools will remain open for the summer season and close again in mid-August.
Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied and supervised by an adult 18 years or older, according to the San Antonio Parks and Recreation page.
Appropriate swimwear is required at all pool locations.
