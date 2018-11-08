Alumni to join Seguin Mighty Matadors Marching Band for 100th anniversary celebration

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Mighty Matadors are putting the band back together -- or at least as much of it as they can find.

Seguin High School's marching band is celebrating its 100th anniversary by inviting alumni to join them Friday for a pep rally and a football game. If they feel up to it, the former band members can perform with the current students.

"Those who bring their instrument can come play with us. We understand it's been a while, but it will be fun," said Seguin ISD director of bands Stan Mauldin. "(They can) come drum with us and spin a flag and play their horn with us. So anybody that's got a horn that would like to come play with us, we'd love to have 'em."

There are just under 150 alumni expected to show up Friday, said band volunteer and event coordinator Tammy Bargfrede. About half of them are bringing their instruments. Bargfrede hopes they can get to 200 alumni by Friday.

"I have found that those who have actually learned about the alumni band are really excited about the possibility of being on the field one more time, either getting their instrument out and re-learning the fight song and the school song," Bargfrede said

Alumni who wish to participate can sign up by clicking on this link.

Here are the order of events as listed on the alumni sign up:

3:30 p.m. Pep Rally

4:15 p.m. Rehearsal in Matador Stadium to learn Halftime Show

5 p.m. Reception/Dinner Break at SHS Matador Commons

6:15 p.m. March in to the stadium with the band and join in on pregame festivities

7:30 p.m. Game v. LBJ Austin. Stand with the band for halftime

