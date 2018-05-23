Amazon banning people for too many returns

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon announced earlier this year that more than 100 million people subscribe to its Prime service, which offers free two-day shipping and unlimited video streaming among other things.

The service has been uber-popular with consumers around the world but recent headlines have people nervous about the return policy.

The e-commerce giant bans shoppers from the site for infractions such as returning too many items, sometimes without telling them what they did wrong, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Claire Bochner tweeted a screenshot of an email she received from Amazon in April that reads:

"We have noticed multiple returns from your account in the past 12 months. You have also requested refunds or replacements for some items that you returned. We’d like to know how we can better support your shopping experience. Please reply to this email and let us know why you returned your orders. Please learn more about our return policies in the Returns, Refunds and Title section of the Conditions of Use, available at the bottom of all Amazon.com pages."

Apparently this isn’t new.

Nathan Peterson tweeted his frustration with Amazon, citing his family’s account back in October 2015.

Peterson said his account was closed for 43 returns out of 550 purchases over the course of five years.

Nor Nassim, 20, received an email in March notifying him that his account had been closed because he violated the company’s conditions of use agreement, the Journal reported.

Nassim told the WSJ he had a $450 gift card he couldn’t use after the ban but after contacting the retail giant every day for several weeks he was told his account was reinstated.

Nassim claims to have only returned four items in 2017 and one item so far in 2018.

The number of returns Amazon considers excessive is still unclear but the retailer encourages customers to get in touch if they have a complaint.

