Amber Alert issued for 2 kids believed to be in grave, immediate danger

EL PASO, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who authorities believe were abducted Saturday.

According to the Amber Alert, police in El Paso are searching for 26-year-old Justin Carrillo in connection with the disappearance of Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrillo, 2.

The bulletin states Carrillo is driving a black, 2003 Hyundai Elantra with a license plate that reads KYR4562.

Authorities say Ortega has black hair and brown eyes and is 3 feet, 9 inches tall. The child weighs 65 pounds, according to the Amber Alert bulletin. The child was last seen wearing a white shirt, underwear and navy blue crocs.

Matias Carrillo is described in the bulletin as 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen in a gray onesie.

Police said Justin Carrillo has brown hair, hazel eyes and a short beard. He weighs 190 pounds and stands 5 feet, 10 inches.

Those with any information regarding the abduction of the two children are asked to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.