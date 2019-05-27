Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old abducted in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 4-year-old believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to an Amber Alert bulletin, Fermin Fuentes, 4, was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Buckner Boulevard when a vehicle he was riding in was stolen.

The vehicle was recovered. However, Fuentes has yet to be found, authorities said.

Please help locate critical missing person Fermin Fuentes https://t.co/px6JnF3HbB — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 27, 2019

Fuentes is described as having black, curly hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and brown shorts.

Those with information on Fermin's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

