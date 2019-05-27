News

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old abducted in Dallas

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

DALLAS, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 4-year-old believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to an Amber Alert bulletin, Fermin Fuentes, 4, was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Buckner Boulevard when a vehicle he was riding in was stolen.

The vehicle was recovered. However, Fuentes has yet to be found, authorities said.

Fuentes is described as having black, curly hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. 

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and brown shorts.

Those with information on Fermin's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

