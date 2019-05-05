Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl who stepfather says may have been kidnapped

HOUSTON - Authorities in Houston are searching for a 5-year-old girl whose stepfather said she may have been kidnapped, Houston police said.

Maleah Davis may have been abducted by three men in a pickup truck, according to an Amber Alert issued in regards to her disappearance. The girl's stepfather, 26-year-old Darion Vence, told police he, Maleah and his 2-year-old old son were abducted by the three men, according to authorities.

Vence told officers that he was on his way to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with his 2-year-old son and Maleah to pick up Maleah's mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts, when he heard a pop and pulled over on Greens Road and Highway 59, Houston Police Sergeant Mark Holbrook said.

Holbrook said Vence told authorities that three men in a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his disabled Nissan Altima and two got out and told him Maleah looked "very nice and very sweet." Vence told officers the men then knocked him unconscious and that he later briefly woke up and saw he was in the truck with the suspected kidnappers, Maleah and his son.

Photo of 26-year-old Darion Vence.

He told investigators he woke up 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway 6 in Sugar Land, Texas, with his 2-year-old son, but Maleah was nowhere to be found, according to Holbrook. Vence said no one would help him, so he went to Methodist Hospital around 10 p.m. with his son, according to police.

MISSING CHILD: Detectives are asking for assistance in locating 5-year-old Maleah Davis, last seen by a family member about 9 pm last night near State Hwy 6 and Highway 59 in Sugar Land. Maleah is with 3 unknown Hispanic males in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019`

Both Maleah and the Nissan Altima remain missing, authorities said. Holbrook said that the Altima was spotted at an intersection in Sugar Land around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Houston police release photos of vehicle's involved in the disappearance of 5-year-old Maleah Davis. Police also released a photo of Maleah's stepfather, 26-year-old Darion Vence.



New details of the story released: https://t.co/t49QwzAC2d pic.twitter.com/zAfEr9l6II — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 5, 2019

Holbrook said Maleah's mom didn't report the children missing and had a family member pick her up from the airport.

Authorities are asking the public for help filling in the numerous gaps in the story as Vence said he can't remember much else from the past 24 hours.

READ MORE ON CLICK2HOUSTON.COM

Police said Maleah was last seen wearing a pink hair bow, a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.

According to Houston police, Maleah has undergone multiple brain surgeries and has required a lot of medical care.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.