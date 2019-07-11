Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old from Dallas

The Texas Amber Alert Network issued a child abduction alert Wednesday night for a missing 1-year-old from Dallas.

Cedrick Jackson is 1 ½ years old and is 30 inches long, weighing 20 pounds, officials said. He has black hair with braids and brown eyes. Cedrick was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for a man who’s black and in his 40s, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, according to investigators. The man’s name hasn’t been released, but he is sought in connection with Cedrick’s abduction. He was last heard from in Dallas, police said.

The alert is active in the following National Weather Service regions: NWS Amarillo; NWS Lubbock; NWS Midland/Odessa; NWS El Paso; NWS San Angelo; NWS Norman, OK; NWS Austin/San Antonio; NWS Corpus Christi; NWS Brownsville; NWS Houston/Galveston; NWS Lake Charles, Louisiana; NWS Shreveport, Louisiana; NWS Fort Worth.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the child is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the missing boy is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

