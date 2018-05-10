Amber Alert issued for Houston girl after credible threat made against her life

HOUSTON - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl out of the Houston area.

According to Houston police, Jennifer Castillo was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday when she left her apartment in southwest Houston to make a phone call.

Officials said a credible threat was made against Jennifer’s life and the alert was issued Thursday morning.

Jennifer was believed to still be in the Houston region, investigators said.

However, investigators said they are not ruling out the possibility that she has been taken to Honduras, where her mother lives.

She is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with long, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local authorities.

News Briefing on Jennifer Castillo Amber Alert Investigation https://t.co/2QjqzDPvzc — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2018

