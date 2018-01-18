AMBER Alert issued for missing Missouri City teen

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday night for Jazmine Johnson, a 17-year-old from Missouri City.

Authorities said Johnson was taken from her home by an unknown person.

Johnson is described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 140 pounds with black hair and blond highlights and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweater with gold lettering and black leggings at the time of her abduction.

Authorities believe Johnson is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

