Amber Alert issued for two children in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is looking for two children who were last heard from Saturday.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes, braces and a nose stud on her right side.

Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret, 7, is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is Terry Allen Miles, 44, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, a beard and wears glasses.

The suspect is driving a gray, 2017 Hyundai, Accent with a Texas license plate JGH9845.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

