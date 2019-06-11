Amber Alert: Abducted boy, 2, may be in grave, immediate danger, authorities say

Authorities are searching for Malakhi Elijah Bankhead, 2, and believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

A child abduction alert was issued Monday evening by the Texas Amber Alert Network.

Officials said they are searching for Katherine Nicole Ulrich, 21, and Cody Albert Bankhead, 24, and referred to them as suspects in connection with Malakhi’s abduction.

Authorities say Malakhi is about 38 inches long, with black hair and brown eyes. He has eczema on his elbow.

Ulrich is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and has numerous tattoos.

Bankhead is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a scar on his upper arm.

Authorities said the suspects were last heard from in League City and were in a white 2015 BMW X3 with Texas license plate number KSW8656 (similar car pictured below).

Anyone with information is asked to call 281-332-2566.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.