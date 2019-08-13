AMBER ALERT: Police searching for abducted 13-year-old girl last seen in Montgomery, Texas

Montgomery police are searching for a 13-year-old girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police said Kiah Miller, 13, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie and black workout pants with red strips and carried a blue backpack.

Miller was last seen at 103 Abner Lane around 4 a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery.

Authorities said they are looking for 61-year-old Leola Morris in connection with Kiah’s disappearance. Morris is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has one leg.

The suspect is driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. Police believe she may also be driving a maroon four-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Kiah Miller Flyer

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 936-760-5800.

