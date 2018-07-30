Ambulance hits car while responding to emergency in North Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - An ambulance collided with a vehicle on Sunday while responding to an emergency call, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

An Acadian ambulance was en route to an emergency call with its lights and sirens on when it collided with a vehicle traveling north on Bulverde Road near TPC Parkway.

The driver and a passenger of the car that the ambulance collided with were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Two people in the ambulance were uninjured.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.