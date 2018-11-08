Animal Care Services in desperate need of dog food, newspaper and litter

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services announced Thursday that its food pantry will run out of dog food by this weekend.

The nonprofit dedicated to the care and well-being of our four-legged friends is in desperate need of dog and cat food, newspaper to line kennels and litter.

The pet pantry was started several years ago to provide temporary help for local pet owners struggling to feed their companion animals. It’s operated entirely on donations.

Donations of pet food or other new and gently used pet items can be made from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter is at 4710 State Highway 151.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.