Animal Care Services: Springtime is parvovirus time

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is reminding dog owners that springtime is also parvovirus time, so it’s vital to have puppies under the age of 4 months vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Get them fully vaccinated. That means vaccines at 2 months, 3 months, 4 months,” said Dr. David McGookey, ACS veterinarian. “Don’t take them anywhere, except for places that you know, until they’re fully vaccinated.”

McGookey said the same applies when taking puppies to a public dog park.

He said prices at veterinary clinics vary, but it usually costs from $10 to $60 for each of the three vaccinations.

ACS also has twice-weekly, low-cost vaccination clinics.

“If you don’t get your puppy vaccinated, you’re crazy,” McGookey said.

He said parvo is a highly contagious virus spread by the runoff created by spring rains that can last more than a year in the environment. Once a puppy is exposed, McGookey said, it can take two to five days before the symptoms begin.

“It’s a double whammy,” he said. “They get very sick and dehydrated from vomiting and diarrhea, and they can’t fight it because their white blood cell count is down.”

He said if the symptoms are left untreated, there’s an 80% mortality rate.

McGookey said puppies, older dogs and those that aren’t vaccinated are most vulnerable. He said, however, he’s rarely seen a case of parvo in a dog that’s over a year old.

“It’s almost exclusively a puppy disease,” McGookey said.

He said it is easily preventable with a regimen of three vaccinations at 2, 3 and 3 months.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.