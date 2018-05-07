Annual 'Bobby Bowl' honors slain SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police Officer Bobby Deckard was killed in the line of duty during a high-speed chase in 2013. Four-and-a-half years later, Deckard's spirit of service is living on through others.

The fifth annual "Bobby Bowl," honoring Deckard's life, was held Sunday at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.

The Texas Public Safety Football League, a group of teams comprised of first responders that Deckard co-founded, hosted the championship football game between Hill Country Legion and the Alamo City Reapers Sunday.

Proceeds from the event benefit a different charity each year. This year, proceeds will go to the 100 Club, which assists families of fallen officers.

The "Bobby Bowl" also raised awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation. Deckard was a donor and his organs saved four lives, including Gene Dudley's, who received his heart.

“It’s incredible to have Bobby’s heart beating inside me,” Dudley said. "He was so giving to his community when he was alive, I feel compelled to give back and be part of a larger story in helping others. Donation doesn’t help just one, it can help save many.”

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance was on-site Sunday helping those interested in organ donation sign up through Donate Texas, the state's official organ donor registry.

Last month, 34-year-old Shawn Puente was sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting Deckard during the high-speed chase in December 2013.

