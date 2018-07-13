Meatball-eating contest, spaghetti dinner raises money for families of fallen officers

SAN ANTONIO - The 100 Club of San Antonio is hosting its 21st annual spaghetti dinner to raise money to provide financial assistance or scholarships to families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

You can pick up your spaghetti dinner plate Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Christopher Columbus Italian Society. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids.

The 5th annual Molto Grande Meatball Eating Contest is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Visitors can watch members of law enforcement and the fire departments eat a pile of meatballs in two minutes.

The money raised has helped 31 kids who had lost a loved one in the line of duty in the Bexar County area, according to Joseph Salvaggio, member of the 100 Club San Antonio.

