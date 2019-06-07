34 years later, local mother's disappearance remains unsolved

SEGUIN, Texas - More than three decades ago, a mother of three was supposed to meet up with friends but she never showed.

Kathleen Ranft was last seen on April 5, 1985, in the Seguin area near FM 476 and FM 725, which is where her car was found. Her husband later reported her missing.

While the missing person case of Ranft has been cold for 34 years, a new team in Guadalupe County is hoping to assist in finding her.

Officials said there is little evidence and they have no suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Investigators are hoping someone with information is still out there. Anyone with tips can call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (877) 403-TIPS or the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 379-1224.





Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.