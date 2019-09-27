Apartment behind West Side home a 'total loss' after fire

SAN ANTONIO - An unattached apartment behind a West Side home is said to be a total loss after a fire ripped through the structure early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just after 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Paramount Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both heavy smoke and flames showing. The backyard apartment was only being used for storage and had no one inside, fire officials said.

Authorities say residents nearby are known to often burn debris in their backyard. Arson investigators have since been called to determine the exact cause.

