Apartment building with no people, electricity goes up in flames

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Fire Department arson investigators are trying to figure out how an apartment building with no people living in it and no electricity went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call shortly before 5 a.m. Monday and found fire coming from the back of the building in the 900 block of Southwest 36th Street.

They quickly contained the fire to keep it from spreading.

"We contained it. We saved part of the structure, so we did a real good job," said Fire Department Capt. Reynaldo Garza. "Nobody was in the structure when we arrived. We believe right now that it was being renovated."

Garza said the building had no working electricity.

Nearly a dozen fire units were called to the fire, which normally wouldn't have garnered such a response.

Garza said the hot weather and high humidity, combined with the heat from the fire, put firefighters to the test.

"I want to make sure that the men and women are taken care of, so I'd rather have (the extra firefighters) here, so we can ensure they're all safe," he said.

No one was hurt.

