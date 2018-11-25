Apartment catches fire while tenants, kids at laundromat, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out at the Park at Colonnade Apartments on Saturday night as a tenant and her two children were at a laundromat, firefighters said.

The flames started at 11:30 p.m. at the complex in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, preventing them from spreading to other apartments.

Still, the complex sustained approximately $100,000 in damage.

While the family was uninjured, their seven cats all died in the blaze.

Firefighters are ruling the fire accidental, but arson investigators were called out to investigate.

Other tenants were able to return to their apartment. However, the mother and her children were displaced and are staying with family in town, firefighters said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.