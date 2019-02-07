Apartment resident scared after shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

SAN ANTONIO - Homicide detectives with the San Antonio Police Department are working to track down a shooter after two teenagers were found shot to death at an apartment complex on the city's South Side.

The shooting Tuesday night at the Robins Nest Apartments in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard claimed the lives of a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, San Antonio police chief William McManus said.

Two other women were wounded. One of them was shot in the arm and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, McManus said.

Katrina Rodriguez, an apartment resident, said she was on her way home from work when she noticed a police presence at her complex.

"I asked the cops what happened and (if) I was allowed to go home," Rodriguez said. "But it wasn't at my building, and he said that a crime had happened, to just go home and lock up."

McManus said a man kicked down the door of the apartment and opened fire.

He also said at least one of the surviving victims lived in the apartment, and although he said the incident probably was not a random shooting, neighbors are still shaken up.

"It was kind of scary for me, because this is our first apartment, and my mom said they were bad, but I didn't think they were this bad," Rodriguez said. "It's kind of scary, because I come home at night."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.