App lets you stream movies, TV shows on Apple and Android for free

SAN ANTONIO - Tubi TV lets users stream movies and TV shows for free with no subscription fees and no credit cards.

The app provides content from more than 200 providers, including Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount and Starz, according to the website.

Tubi’s website boasts an impressive 7,439 titles to choose from and the app is highly rated on both Apple and Android.

Apple’s App Store lists Tubi as the No. 4 app in entertainment with 4.5 stars based on more than 9,000 reviews.

Tubi is rated at four stars out of five for Android’s Google Play store, based on more than 270,000 reviews.

"There’s also a whole bunch of great content in the Tubi TV catalog that you won’t find anywhere on Netflix, so it’s a great way for cord cutters to supplement their streaming even if they do already subscribe to Netflix,” Zach Epstein, a writer for business news and consumer electronics, said.

There are commercials during movies and TV shows, according to review for the app, but most user reviews seem to gloss over that since the app itself is free.

