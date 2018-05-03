'Apparent blood' found in home where sibling feud ended violently, investigator says

SAN ANTONIO - A crime scene investigator testified Thursday in a murder trial about evidence he found at a home that was at the center of a feud between the defendant and the victim -- the defendant's brother.

"I found numerous items -- building materials, wood, that kind of stuff, uh, with what looked like apparent blood," Eric Roberson testified.

Roberson also described other items he discovered that prosecutors suggested was evidence of an apparent cleanup attempt.

"I also found a bleach bottle and carpet cleaner bottle," Roberson said.

Gregorio Barrera is on trial for the September 2016 slaying of his younger brother, Andres.

The defendant is accused of killing his sibling in San Antonio and then burying the body in a shallow grave on the North Padre Island Seashore near Corpus Christi.

The brothers were involved in a long-term feud over the home, prosecutors told the jury during opening arguments in the trial.

Prosecutors said the men had been arguing -- often violently -- over ownership of a home in San Antonio that had been left to them by their parents.

The Nueces County medical examiner On Tuesday testified that the younger brother's death was caused by "homicidal violence."

Testimony is expected to resume Monday in Judge Jefferson Moore's 186th District Court.

A conviction for the defendant could mean life in prison.

