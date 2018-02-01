Applewhite tire dump cleanup proceeding ahead of schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The long-delayed cleanup of the hazardous tire dump at the Applewhite Safe Tire Facility is proceeding ahead of schedule, state Rep. Tomas Uresti said Wednesday.

Copart Inc. announced earlier this month a deal to purchase the 36-acre site at 11150 Applewhite Road with the intention of removing 2 million tires, which pose a health risk to nearby residents, Uresti said.

As part of the deal, Copart was given 300 days to clean the site.

About 27 percent of the tires were removed in January by W&M Environmental Group, the contractor hired to manage the cleanup, Uresti said.

"This action will improve the general safety of many neighborhoods on the South Side of San Antonio, and I'm proud at how it's proceeded," Uresti said in a news release.

