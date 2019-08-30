Are your bags packed for Labor Day weekend?

SAN ANTONIO - Labor Day celebrations date back as early as 1882, when 10,000 workers assembled in New York City to protest unfair labor practices in the industry. More than 130 years later, the federal holiday is now celebrated with outdoor grilling, beaches, rivers and more.

WalletHub estimates 25% of Americans plan to travel this weekend and 85% plan to travel by car. For travelers driving across Texas, Buc-ee's is a major pit stop.

"We always love stopping at Buc-ee's to get our last-minute kind of things that we need. We needed a cooler, so we came here to get a cooler," said Nicole Bigoul.

Nicole is headed south to the beach with her husband and two children.

Visitors often gravitate toward Beaver Nuggets, which are also gluten-free.

"I can't pass Buc-ee's without getting some nuggets and everyone is going to know I'm on I-35," said Joann Gonzales. Gonzales made a stop at Buc-ee's on her way to Austin, but says she'll be spending her weekend at home in San Antonio.

While some love the snacks, others are stocking up on road trip essentials like ice, sunscreen and extra battery packs.

Joe and Denise Maloney are skipping the beach and heading to North Texas for college football kickoff weekend. "We're going to see the kickoff classic at Jerry's World. It's Auburn versus Oregon," said Joe Maloney. The Maloneys are hitting the road with high hopes for their team to win.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.