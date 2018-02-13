Area law enforcement officials pledge to unite to fight child abuse

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's top area law enforcement officials put pen to paper on Monday to recognize the hard work of those who keep child abusers off the streets.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood joined members of Childsafe to sign a multidisciplinary team protocol.

The protocol is the standard by which teams of law enforcement officers and child welfare organizations investigate cases of child abuse.

Judge Peter Sakai, whose court handles child abuse and neglect cases, said that while the signing is a step forward, there is still plenty of work to be done to end abuse in South Texas.

"It's a bittersweet situation as we improve the system, and as we better communicate, collaborate and coordinate," Sakai, a District Court judge, said. "Unfortunately, one of the unintended consequences is that we have seen a rise in child abuse and neglect cases."

Editor's Note: Sakai is running for re-election and is unopposed in the 225th district court.

