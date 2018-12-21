Area school district announces new clear-bag policy

SAN ANTONIO - The Comal Independent School District announced Friday the district will implement a clear-bag policy for all high school athletic venues beginning Jan. 7.

The district said the new requirement is part of the district’s work to improve safety and security for students, staff and visitors.

According to Comal ISD, any visitor, spectator or patron attending an event at a Canyon, Canyon Lake or Smithson Valley High School’s athletic venue will be required to follow this procedure.

The procedure does not apply to middle or elementary school campuses, but it does apply to all events hosted at the high school stadiums, gymnasiums, baseball, or softball fields.

At this time, the procedure does not apply to events hosted in the performing arts centers.

All bags entering these facilities that are larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches must be clear plastic or vinyl.

The district said 1-gallon Ziploc bags work.

The bags may not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and have no more than one logo. Logos also cannot cover the content inside the bag.

Small hand-size clutches or wallets will be permitted but cannot be larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches.

Diaper bags and medically necessary items will be allowed after being inspected.

