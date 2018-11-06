Argument about cleaning car window led to gas station stabbing, police say

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Two men involved in an overnight stabbing on the city’s West side had been arguing about the cleaning of a car window, according to San Antonio police.

A preliminary report stated that the suspected stabber waited at the scene, a gas station near Highway 90 and SW 36th Street, for officers to arrive.

It said he told them that he was at the gas pump around 12 a.m. Tuesday when a stranger approached, angrily demanded that he stop cleaning his car window, then made a threat to go and grab his gun from his own vehicle.

The report said the 49-year-old stranger, who officers believe was intoxicated, walked to his car then returned to the other man.

By that point, the other man had pulled out a knife, police said.

“Words were crossed and it was a quick slash to the hand and they separated from there,” said Tiffany Perez, who was working as a clerk at the gas station and convenience store. “So, I didn't think anything of it.”

It was only after the wounded man stumbled into the store that she realized he had been stabbed.

“Blood gushing everywhere, so we had to quickly attend to him,” said Perez. “A customer did try to help. (He) put a tourniquet -- a belt on him as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.”

Police said the man was slashed on his arm and belly, and was in serious but stable condition when he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Officers at the scene described the man who cut him as a pizza delivery driver.

The suspected slasher, meanwhile, was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators said he told them that he acted in self-defense.

Under section 9.31 of the Texas Penal Code, it’s possible his actions could prove to be legal.

It said “a person is justified in using force against another when, and to the degree, the actor reasonably believes the force

is immediately necessary to protect the actor against the other's use or attempted use of unlawful force.”

Whether that applies to this case is something investigators will have to determine later.

No charges were filed right away against the delivery driver in connection with the cutting.

Police also were not able to say whether the man who was stabbed actually had a gun.

