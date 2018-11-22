Argument between 2 teens leads to shooting on SW Side, leaving 1 injured

SAN ANTONIO - An argument between two teenage boys led to a shooting on the Southwest Side, leaving one injured, officials said.
The teens got into an argument and then a fight Thursday at a home on Stoney Creek Drive, near Miller's Pond Park and Old Pearsall Road, police said.
Police say one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the other in the shoulder.
The shooter then took off. Police are still looking for him.
The teen who was shot was taken to a hospital. He's expected to be OK.
