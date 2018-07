SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot Tuesday morning after getting into an argument with his cousin, police said.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the Cottage Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The shooter took off in a white Mercedes and remains on the loose, police said.

