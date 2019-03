SAN ANTONIO - A woman shot a man Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city's Southeast Side, police said.

Police said the two were arguing around 8:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive when the woman opened fire, wounding the man in the upper arm.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The woman fled the scene, police said.

