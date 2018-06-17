Argument escalates to shooting outside far North Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the occupant of a green Mustang who are suspected of being involved in a shooting outside a North Side bar.

According to police, two groups of people were arguing in the parking lot of the Garden Bistro Bar in the 1800 block of Blanco Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting one man in the arm.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The victim and his friends went to the Corner Stone Church where they waited for medical help. The suspects fled from the scene.

