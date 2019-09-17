Argument leads to man stabbing friend during fight, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A fight between friends led to one of them stabbing the other near downtown San Antonio, according to police.

The victim was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, and the suspect faces a second-degree felony charge.

On Sunday, San Antonio police said officers went to the 150 block of East Baylor for a report of a cutting.

Officers found the 24-year-old victim with stab wounds.

The victim and Ruben Patlan, 29, had been drinking at a bar when they got into an argument and left in separate vehicles, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness later told the police the pair called each other and continued to argue with each other over the phone.

The victim went to Patlan's home and waited until he arrived; the pair fought until Patlan pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim several times, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Patlan Monday night and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $15,000.

