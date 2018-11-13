Argument leads to deadly shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - An argument led to a shooting Monday night on the city's South Side that left a man dead.

San Antonio police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was visiting someone at a home in the 700 block of Drury Lane along with his girlfriend.

Police said as the couple was about to leave shortly before 10 p.m., an argument broke out and someone shot the man.

The shooter then ran back inside the home, police said.

The girlfriend attempted to drive the victim to a hospital, but stopped at a motel in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, hoping to get help.

When officers arrived, the man was already dead, police said.

Officers later went back to the home, where they took two teens, who they referred to as suspects, into custody.

It was unclear which of them is accused of pulling the trigger.

