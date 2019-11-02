Argument leads to shooting at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in a hospital after San Antonio police say he was shot after an argument at a Northwest side apartment complex.

According to police, a couple of friends dropped off the victim at the Jax Apartments on Vance Jackson Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The man walked into the complex and got into an argument with someone.

Police say the man's friends heard gunshots and drove around the apartment's office, where they found the victim lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the left calf. The group drove to the Texaco on the corner of Huebner and Fredericksburg roads and called for help.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be OK. The victim's friends were taken in for questioning.

