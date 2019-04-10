Police: Argument over parking ends with 4 people injured

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were hurt after an argument over parking spiraled out of control overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 3500 block of West Avenue, not far from Basse Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the altercation resulted in two people being hospitalized, with one in serious condition. Police said several people were involved in the fight and that at least one person had a weapon.

Authorities said they detained two people for the incident and that one person fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.