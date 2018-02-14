Arizona man accused in 1987 death of a San Antonio woman

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the 1987 death of a woman whose body was found in the bathtub of her San Antonio home.

Prescott police announced Tuesday that 65-year-old Larry Moore is in custody and awaiting extradition to Bexar County.

A county grand jury indicted Moore with capital murder last Friday.

He's facing charges of sexual assault and strangulation while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping.

County prosecutors say 25-year-old Dianna Lowery was found dead in January 1987 and an autopsy revealed it was a homicide.

The case went cold for decades until a second investigation led authorities to Moore, who lived in the duplex next door to Lowery in 1987 and allegedly had a spare key that allowed him access to her apartment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.