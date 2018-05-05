Armed man accused of robbing liquor store arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of robbing a liquor store Friday morning has been arrested.

Police said Justin Henry Sowers, 32, was wearing a bandana over his face and had a gun when he walked into the Don's & Ben's liquor store in the 1200 block of Austin Highway around 11 a.m., demanding cash.

Sowers ended up taking cash from the register before getting away. Police said he was later found at a motel and arrested.

Sowers faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

