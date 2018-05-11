Armed man kidnapped wife, used gun to beat her while they ‘drove all night,' police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 40-year-old man who they said used a gun to kidnap his new wife and used it to hit her in the face several times as he drove all night.

The man, identified as Andy Guzman, was taken into custody just before midnight Thursday following a brief foot chase in far West Bexar County.

(1/2)Yesterday, around noon SAPD began investigating a possible kidnapping in the 400 blk. of W. Villarret Blvd. The victim was able to escape from the suspect and just before midnight, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located the suspect at a residence in far West Bexar County. pic.twitter.com/bzMHzMVTD1 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) May 11, 2018

According to an arrest affidavit, SAPD officers were dispatched Saturday to the 400 block of West Villaret Boulevard for a disturbance call. At the location, a woman told police that Guzman had taken her cellphone after an argument and had followed him outside to retrieve it.

When she approached Guzman’s vehicle, he grabbed a gun from a compartment, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit. Before police arrived, Guzman fled in his vehicle.

However, just four days later, the woman said Guzman returned to the residence and texted her to come outside. Fearing for her and her children’s lives, she went outside where Guzman was displaying a gun and threatened to kill her son if she didn’t get in the car, according to the affidavit.

After getting in the car, the woman said Guzman hit her several times in the face with the gun as they drove all night. She said Guzman also “shot several rounds outside his vehicle” in front of her face.

The woman told police she finally persuaded Guzman to stop at a gas station to use the restroom and that’s when she was able to get behind a counter to alert the store clerk.

After refusing to leave with him, Guzman drove off from the gas station, which is located on Marbach Road near Loop 410, the affidavit states.

SAPD officials said they located Guzman on Thursday at a residence in far West Bexar County with the assistance of the department’s Eagle helicopter, a K-9 and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

(2/2) After a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested with the assistance of SAPD Eagle and K-9, as well as the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. 40-year-old Andy Guzman will be charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) May 11, 2018

According to online records, Guzman has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 1994 when he was just 17 years old.

Guzman is charged with the first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping and a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond is set at $100,000.

