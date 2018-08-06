Armed robbery suspects in custody after a brief standoff in barbershop

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have several people in custody following a brief standoff with some armed robbery suspects who barricaded themselves in a barbershop late Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Castroville Road, which is located not far from South General McMullen Drive on the city's West Side.

According to police, a man was assaulted by a group of people in front of a gas station and he then ran to a nearby barbershop for help. The victim however was met by another group of people who beat him and pulled a gun on him instead, police said.

When officers arrived on scene the suspects locked themselves inside the barbershop. Roughly an hour later, the suspects exited the building and were taken into custody, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. There is no word on his condition or what charges the suspects may face.

