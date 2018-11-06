Army reservist found guilty of sexual assault of child

SAN ANTONIO - Army reservist Josue Delgado was found guilty Monday for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Delgado was arrested in April 2016 for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

The victim's family was helping to financially support Delgado, who was a family friend. He had even lived in their home for a while.

In March 2017, two more victims came forward, and Delgado was indicted on charges related to the accusations.

Members of the first victim's family said they are feeling justice and relief.

They said they plan to be at a sentencing for Delgado Tuesday morning to give a victim impact statement.

