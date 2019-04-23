Army reservist sentenced to federal prison for stealing government property, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO - An Army reservist stationed in San Antonio was sentenced Monday morning to 33 months in federal prison for stealing government property, the Department of Justice said.

Officials reported that Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Darryle Robert Bankhead, 57, admitted to stealing expended brass shell casings from an Air Force Reserve unit at Camp Bullis from March 2017 to May 2018.

During that time, Bankhead said he would claim to the unit that he was recycling the brass at another military facility, when actually, he and Lt. Dominique Nicole Edmonds, 26, would resell the brass to a local recycler and pocket the money.

Bankhead pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to one count of conspiracy to steal government property. Along with his sentence of 33 months in prison, he was ordered to pay $117,779.45 restitution.

On Feb. 4, Edmonds was sentenced to five years probation for her role in the conspiracy, as well as being ordered to pay the restitution along with Bankhead.

