Army Residence Community conducts active shooter readiness exercise

SAN ANTONIO - The aftermath of the Sutherland Springs church massacre includes a feeling of insecurity for many, which is one reason why the Army Residence Community campus tested its active shooter readiness Tuesday.

A training exercise took place in the 150-acre community to test out the emergency alert system and lockdown procedures, as well as response times for first responders.

About 750 residents live in the community.

The Community Readiness and Intelligence Division of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office headed up the exercise.

“You always got to be prepared. Nobody thought of that little church south of town either, and no one thought what happened in Las Vegas would happen. Nobody ever thinks about those things until they happen,” said Dave Fulbright, interim CEO of the Army Residence Community.

Fulbright said the facility has a readiness exercise every month, but this was the first to include governmental agencies, such as local fire and police departments.

The residents were also trained in advance of the exercise on what to do in case of an active shooter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.